The global waterproof breathable textiles market size is expected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 5.5%

The global waterproof breathable textiles market size is expected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 5.5% Rising product demand in sports apparels and accessories on account of its properties, such as optimum moisture and heat regulation, is expected to boost WBT market growth over the forecast period. Demand for sports apparels, as a result of rising popularity of various outdoor and indoor sports, is also anticipated to contribute to the market development as the product is widely used in active sportswear.

In addition, growing awareness regarding maintaining an active lifestyle is expected to boost the demand for sportswear, thereby driving the market growth.The emergence of smart breathable fabrics coupled with technological proliferation is anticipated to spur the product demand further.

Changes in membrane incorporation method, fabric substrates, coating techniques, and lining materials, which play a crucial role in the designing of these textiles, will also propel the market growth. Companies in the industry are investing in the development of eco-friendly products to cater to the increasing demand for sustainable solutions as well as to obtain a competitive edge over others.

Further key findings from the study suggest:
• Polyurethane (PU) film led the global WBT market in 2018 on account of increasing adoption of durable and versatile TPU-based films for waterproofing and fabric bonding applications
• General clothing and accessories application segment accounted for 18.7% of the global share in 2018
• In terms of revenue, footwear product segment is said to witness the maximum CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025 on account of rising demand for sport-specific and lightweight footwear
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025 owing to the matured manufacturing base coupled with rising disposable income levels in the region
• Major companies in the industry, such as SympaTex Technologies and Heartland Textiles, focus on product differentiation and have launched various products to cater to the rapidly expanding end-user industries

