NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --This transparent digital signage market analysis considers sales from retail, automobile, media and entertainment, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of transparent digital signage in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the retail segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing popularity of AR and VR will play a significant role in the retail segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global transparent digital signage market report looks at factors such as growing demand for digital signage and digital-out-of-home, low power consumption and do it yourself design, and demand for high resolution and interactive content. However, uncertainties in the growth of e-commerce market and online advertising, cyberattacks on digital signage networks, and high price and operational complexities may hamper the growth of the transparent digital signage industry over the forecast period.

Global Transparent Digital Signage Market: Overview

Growing demand for digital signage and digital-out-of-home (DOOH).

DOOH is defined as the display of dynamic advertising content in public areas, which is intended to reach consumers when they are out of their homes. This demand for the digital signage can be attributed to the increase in the number of retail outlet across the world leading to the expansion of the global transparent digital signage market at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period.

The emergence of transparent organic light-emitting devices (TOLEDs)

The major benefits of OLEDs include lightweight, better picture quality, high power efficiency, better response time than LEDs and LCDs, and self-emitting transparent display without the requirement of background light. OLEDs can have plastic substrates instead of glass. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global transparent digital signage market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transparent digital signage manufacturers, that include BenQ Corp., Leyard, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pro Display TM Ltd.

Also, the transparent digital signage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

