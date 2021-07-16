SMI 12’004 0.2%  SPI 15’435 0.2%  Dow 34’987 0.2%  DAX 15’601 -0.2%  Euro 1.0850 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’043 -0.3%  Gold 1’818 -0.6%  Bitcoin 28’706 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9197 0.2%  Öl 73.6 0.4% 
16.07.2021 13:45:00

The Global Titanium Dioxide Market Size is Estimated to Be USD 20.9 Billion in 2021

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Titanium Dioxide Market by Grade (Rutile, Anatase), Process (Sulfate, Chloride), Application (Paints & Coating, Plastics, Paper, Inks), & Region(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Trends and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global Titanium Dioxide market size is estimated to be USD 20.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2026.

Titanium dioxide is an oxide of metal titanium that occurs naturally in several kinds of minerals sands. It is the most important white inorganic pigment that possesses good thermal stability. It also has excellent light-scattering properties and is used when white opacity and brightness is required.

Titanium dioxide is available in two crystal structures, namely, anatase and rutile. Rutile pigments are preferred because they are more stable, durable, efficient, and have high absorbance properties than anatase pigments. Titanium dioxide is used in a wide range of industries and applications, including paints & coatings, paper, plastics, inks, and others.

Titanium dioxide pigments are most widely used for paints & coatings application as they efficiently scatter visible light, which imparts whiteness, brightness, and opacity to the coating. The steady growth in construction industry and increase in demand for lightweight vehicle in automotive industry expects to drive the market for titanium dioxide in paints & coating applications. An increase in demand for ultrafine titanium dioxide and growth in photocatalytic application are opportunities in titanium dioxide market.

Rutile is projected to be the largest segment by grade in Titanium Dioxide market

Rutile is the largest grade segment for the Titanium Dioxide market. The structure of rutile is more compact and stable than anatase. The rutile grade titanium dioxide has excellent optical properties, including better dispersion, better coloring, opacity-optimal weather resistance, anti-yellowing property, and a bluer undertone. Rutile titanium dioxide is preferred in paints and coatings because it can offer better color strength and opacity than anatase-grade titanium dioxide. It is more suitable for exterior applications and used in interface applications because of its high refractive index; therefore, these pigments have improved the ability to scatter light in paint films.

Sulfate is projected to be the largest segment by process in Titanium Dioxide market

Sulfate is the largest process segment for the Titanium Dioxide market. The sulfate process is a batch process that utilizes sulfuric acid to extract titanium dioxide from Ilmenite or titanium slag. The sulfate process for the manufacturing of titanium dioxide is majorly utilized in the APAC region, particularly in China. The sulfate process is more economical as it uses low-grade and cheaper ores, and simpler technology to manufacture titanium dioxide. The production cost of sulfate is high, and a large amount of waste material is generated during the process technology, which further includes pollution control cost. The global manufacturers are focused on shifting toward the chloride process due to environmental considerations and end-use requirements for high-quality titanium dioxide.

Paints & Coating is the largest segment by application in Titanium Dioxide market during forecast region

Titanium dioxide is an essential white pigment used in the paints & coatings industries. When used in the paint & coating system, it ensures the longevity of the paint and the continued protection of the substrate. Titanium dioxide is used in various paints & coatings applications to provide aesthetic appeal, opacity, and durability. It is used in various architectural and industrial coating applications. In architectural coatings, pigments are used in paints, stains, lacquers, primers, and clear coats applications. In industrial coatings, they are used in automotive, coil, powder, and other coating applications. The rapidly growing housing and construction sector, increasing gross domestic product (GDP), ongoing rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable income propel the paints and coatings market which further is fueling the demand for titanium dioxide.

APAC accounts for the largest share in Titanium Dioxide market by region

APAC was the largest Titanium Dioxide market in 2020. Increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, growing urbanization, improving standard of living, and thriving automotive sector, as well as high economic growth, are the key factors for the region's overall growth. The strengthening economy of countries such as China and India attracts new investments from global manufacturers.

APAC is the largest market for the paints and coating industry, driven by the ever-increasing population and rapid urbanization in China and India. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of paints and coatings, with several leading players investing in the country to build new manufacturing facilities. Paints & coatings is the largest application segment for titanium dioxide which is projected to grow with growth in paint & coating application in APAC region.

Apart from being a major consumer of titanium dioxide, China exports titanium dioxide to India, Vietnam, Brazil, Spain, South Korea, Japan, and others. Lomon Billions Group, the third-largest manufacturer of titanium dioxide globally, has its production plants in China. Apart from Lomon Billions, TAYCA CORPORATION (Japan), ILUKA RESOURCES (Australia), ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD.(Japan) and many small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) produce titanium dioxide in APAC region.

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Titanium Dioxide market on the basis of grade, process, application, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Titanium Dioxide market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product developments, acquisition and recent developments associated with the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the Titanium Dioxide market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of market sizes for the overall market and subsegments across verticals and regions.
2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
3. This report will help stakeholders understand the major competitors and gain insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes expansions, new product developments, and joint ventures.
4. The report includes the COVID-19 impact on the Titanium Dioxide market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Titanium Dioxide Market, by Grade

7 Titanium Dioxide Market, by Process

8 Titanium Dioxide Market, by Application

9 Titanium Dioxide Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Cinkarna Celje Dd.
  • Cnnc Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd
  • Evonik Industries Ag
  • Gpro Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Grupa Azoty Sa.
  • Guangdong Hui Yun Titanium Industry Corporation Limited
  • Iluka Resources
  • Ineos Group Ltd
  • Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.
  • Kish Company, Inc
  • Kronos Worldwide, Inc.
  • Lomon Billions Group
  • Precheza A. S.
  • Shandong Jinhai Titanium Resources Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Shanghai Jiuta Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Swastik Interchem Private Limited
  • Tayca Corporation
  • The Chemours Company
  • Titanos Group
  • Travancore Titanium Products Ltd.
  • Tronox Holdings plc
  • Venator Materials plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4aqhe9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-titanium-dioxide-market-size-is-estimated-to-be-usd-20-9-billion-in-2021--301335522.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen?

Der Klimawandel ist allgegenwärtig, immer mehr grosse Unternehmen setzen sich Ziele zur Dekarbonisierung auf die Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Thomas Leys, Investment Manager bei Aberdeen Standard Investment. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Thomas Leys Einblicke, ob man bei Anlageprodukte, die sich auf ESG fokussieren, mit Abstrichen in der Rendite zu rechnen hat und auf was man insbesondere achten soll.

Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:11 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
09:17 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy bricht ein
08:59 SMI gibt 12.000er-Marke ab
08:00 Lufthansa hofft auf Reisewelle – Aktie erholt sich nicht
06:31 Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV
06:13 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neue Abwärtsbewegung / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend weiter intakt
15.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont hakt die Krise ab - Umsatz springt kräftig an -Richemont-Aktien dennoch tiefer
Michael Burry warnt vor Mega-Crash bei Meme-Aktien und Kryptowährungen
Siemens Energy-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Siemens Energy kassiert Ergebnisprognose - Probleme bei Gamesa
BlackRock: Qualitätsaktien können die nächste Etappe des globalen Bullenmarktes anführen
Kryptoplattform-Gründer womöglich mit Bitcoins im Milliardenwert auf der Flucht
US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI gibt schlussendlich ab -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Klingelnberg-Aktie in Rot: Klingelnberg von Unwetter betroffen - Aktie war vorübergehend vom Handel ausgesetzt
Li Auto, Xpeng und NIO holen auf: Tesla-Konkurrenten mit neuen Auslieferungsrekorden
VAT kündigt Halbjahreszahlen deutlich über eigenen Prognosen an - VAT-Aktie etwas tiefer
EMS-CHEMIE steuert bereits wieder auf Rekordwerte zu - EMS-CHEMIE-Aktie legt zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit