The Global Television Market is expected to grow by USD 45.87 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period

Global Television Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global television market and it is poised to grow by USD 45.87 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on global television market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising popularity of large-display televisions. In addition, increased demand for smart televisions is anticipated to boost the growth of the global television market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global television market is segmented as below:

Technology

• HD

• UHD



Display Size

• Up To 43 Inches

• 55-64 Inches

• 48-50 Inches

• Greater Than 65 Inches



Display type

• LCD

• OLED



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global television market growth

This study identifies increased demand for smart televisions as the prime reasons driving the global television market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global television market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global television market, including some of the vendors such as Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. and VIZIO Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



