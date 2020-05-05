The Global Straddle Carrier Market is expected to grow by 2273.00 units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Straddle Carrier Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the straddle carrier market and it is poised to grow by 2273.00 units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on straddle carrier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921153/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference of marine transport and advances in the container handling equipment. In addition, growing preference of marine transport is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The straddle carrier market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The straddle carrier market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Sea Ports

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the economies of scale achieved by container industry as one of the prime reasons driving the straddle carrier market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our straddle carrier market covers the following areas:

• Straddle carrier market sizing

• Straddle carrier market forecast

• Straddle carrier market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921153/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-straddle-carrier-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-2273-00-units-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-4-during-the-forecast-period-301053152.html

SOURCE Reportlinker