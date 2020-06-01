01.06.2020 20:10:00

The Global Specialty Gases Market is expected to grow by $ 4.28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Specialty Gases Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the specialty gases market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on specialty gases market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the LED manufacturing sector highly dependent on high-purity gases and high demand for specialty inert gases in food and beverage applications. In addition, LED manufacturing sector highly dependent on high-purity gases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The specialty gases market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes

The specialty gases market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Carbon-based gases
• Noble gases
• Halogen-based gases
• Atmospheric gases
• Others

By Geographic Landscapes
North America
• APAC
Europe
• MEA
South America

This study identifies the booming pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty gases market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our specialty gases market covers the following areas:
• Specialty gases market sizing
• Specialty gases market forecast
• Specialty gases market industry analysis"


