24.12.2019 01:05:00

The global smart railway systems market at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Smart Railway Systems Market: About this market
This smart railway systems market analysis considers sales from solutions, components, and services. Our study also finds the sales of smart railway systems in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the solutions segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as advanced security monitoring systems will play a significant role in the solutions segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smart railway systems market report looks at factors such as the expansion of railways to address efficiency and environmental concerns, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and increase in government and private sector investments in railways. However, investments in initial infrastructure and related requirements, outdated infrastructure and other technical challenges, and security threats may hamper the growth of the smart railway systems industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834285/?utm_source=PRN

Global Smart Railway Systems Market: Overview
Rising adoption of advanced technologies
Advanced technologies such as automation, Al, and machine learning have the potential to revolutionize the railway industry. The use of advanced technologies provides several benefits ranging from cost benefits to higher customer value and efficiency. The use of IoT can increase the safety and efficiency of rail traffic by ensuring preventive maintenance. The deployment of analytics will aid in improving railway maintenance decisions by using the precise locations of trains, their speed, weather report, and other data from vibration sensors located alongside the tracks. Thus,the adoption of advanced technologies will lead to the expansion of the global smart railway systems market at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.
Need for sustainable, clean, and high-speed transport
With growing concerns around climate change, the railway industry is striving to find better alternatives and ways to minimize emissions. The increasing use of hydrogen fuel cells, battery-powered locomotives, and dual-fuel locomotives are a few developments targeted at introducing an energy-efficient and cost-effective alternative to diesel trains. In addition, the industry is also widely adopting autonomous vehicle technology along with the deployment of alternative fuels to make rail transportation faster, cleaner, and more efficient. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global smart railway systems market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart railway systems manufacturers, that include ABB Ltd., Alstom Holdings, Bombardier Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG.
Also, the smart railway systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834285/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-smart-railway-systems-market-at-a-cagr-of-almost-14-during-the-forecast-period-300979012.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS-Bericht enthält anscheinend "neue, relevante Erkenntnisse"
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
Tom Lee überzeugt: Anleger sollten sich auf eine Weihnachtsrally vorbereiten
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Grosse Koalition verliert im Sonntagstrend weiter an Zustimmung
Apple-Arcade: iKonzern bietet Preisnachlass für Jahresabo
Russische Zentralbankchefin: Kryptowährungen gleichen Glücksspiel
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück - Boeing-Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;