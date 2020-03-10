|
10.03.2020 20:20:00
The Global Sliding Sleeves Market is expected to grow by USD 743.19 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period
NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Sliding Sleeves Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global sliding sleeves market and it is poised to grow by USD 743.19 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on global sliding sleeves market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136831/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by introduction of new oil and gas exploration policies.In addition, adoption of new-generation automated drilling rigs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global sliding sleeves market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global sliding sleeves market is segmented as below:
Application:
• Onshore
• Offshore
Geographic Segmentation:
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
Key Trends for global sliding sleeves market growth
This study identifies adoption of new-generation automated drilling rigs as the prime reasons driving the global sliding sleeves market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global sliding sleeves market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global sliding sleeves market, including some of the vendors such as Baker Hughes, a GE company, D&L Oil Tools, Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., NCS Multistage Holdings Inc., Nine Energy Service, Inc., Sapex Group Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG and Weatherford International plc .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136831/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-sliding-sleeves-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-743-19-mn-during-2020-2024--progressing-at-a-cagr-of-3-during-the-forecast-period-301020521.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen legen zu -- SMI beendet den Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Erholungskurs
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Markt ging es nach dem "Schwarzen Montag" nur zeitweise aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne im Verlauf wieder ab. Die Wall Street verzeichnet am Dienstag Gewinne. Nach dem tiefroten Wochenauftakt standen am Dienstag auch in Fernost die Zeichen auf Grün.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}