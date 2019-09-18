18.09.2019 21:10:00

The Global Security Paper Market size is expected to reach $23.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period

Security paper or the anti-counterfeit paper is a paper that can identify a document as the original. These papers have security elements including hologram, UV, watermarks, and threads. In banknotes, passports, legal papers, identity cards, certificates, stamps, and others, these kinds of documents are used. Security documents are used to decrease and limit the practices of piracy and fraud. It also includes certain safety standards that are used to define the original product.

The main growth drivers for the market have been technological developments like hybrid paper. The major market players strive to develop highly protected technology and focus on integrating it into their products. The rapidly increasing digitization and the emergence of blockchain technology are, however, expected to negatively impact the market as different companies and individuals move towards digital and online payment options because of increased security and convenience. Small companies collect different data types, such as revenue and expenditure financial information and data on staff, customers, and suppliers. The traditional organization of files depicts the data stored in paper files in folders and cabinets.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Hybrid Paper, Watermark, Hologram, Thread & UV Fiber and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Currency Notes, Bank Documents, Medical Reports & Prescription, Identity Cards & Certificates, Legal & Government, Passports & Visas and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, De La Rue PLC, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited, Security Paper Limited, China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation, Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & Co. KG, Document Security Systems, Inc., Fabric (BC) S.p.A., Simpson Security Papers, Inc. and Goznak FGUP. To counteract the increased incidences of banknote forgery and counterfeiting, new and more secure safety features are increasingly being developed by significant manufacturers. In 2018, for example, De La Rue Plc. launched a next-generation banknote security thread called 'Ignite®'. This new feature produces a banknote for members of the public more recognizable and meaningful. This improved familiarity with the function allows the end-user to easily authenticate instantly.

Scope of the Study

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Hybrid Paper

• Watermark

• Hologram

• Thread & UV Fiber

• Others

By Application

• Currency Notes

• Bank Documents

• Medical Reports and Prescription

• Identity Cards and Certificates

• Legal and Government

• Passports and Visas

• Others

By Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

• De La Rue PLC

• Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited

• Security Paper Limited

• China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation

• Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & CO. KG

• Document Security Systems, Inc.

• FABRIC (BC) S.P.A.

• Simpson Security Papers, Inc.

• Goznak FGUP

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

