The global SDN market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 24%, despite its declining growth, during the forecast period

Software defined networking (SDN) can centrally manage networks with a centralized, programmable control plane. The control plane is isolated from the forwarding devices, facilitating agility and flexibility. This software defined networking market analysis considers sales from the physical network infrastructure, SDN applications, and controller software segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of software defined networking solutions in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the physical network infrastructure segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. The crucial component in the physical network infrastructure segment is the forwarding plane. The component is used to carrying user-generated data traffic in the network infrastructure. This factor will significantly help the physical network infrastructure segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global software defined networking report has observed market growth factors such as the demand for cloud solutions, increasing demand from enterprises for data center modernization, and increasing number of data center investments. However, challenges such as network design challenges, security challenges and increasing threat landscape, and interoperability with legacy network infrastructure may hamper the growth of the software defined networking industry over the forecast period.

Global Software-defined Networking (SDN) Market: Overview

Rising demand for cloud solutions

Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud solutions owing to low OPEX and scale-up or scale-down workload facilities. The rising number of cloud data centers require effective management system for network traffic. An SDN can fulfill the requirement. As a result, the demand for SDN solutions will grow. Therefore, vendors will continue to record consistent sales. The global SDN market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 24%, despite its declining growth, during the forecast period.

Rising demand for intent-based networking

Enterprises are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) in their current IT setup. SDN is a crucial component in such setups. Therefore, vendors are increasingly designing SDN products to suit intent-based networking solutions. Therefore, the rising demand for intent-based networking will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global software defined networking market is slightly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software defined networking (SDN) producers, which include Arista Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., and Juniper Networks Inc.

Also, the software defined networking market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



