The Global Rugged Handheld Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 1.22 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

Rugged Handheld Devices Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the rugged handheld devices market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.22 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on rugged handheld devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for Android-based devices, strategic collaborations among market participants and growing demand for data management systems from end-users. In addition, the growing preference for Android-based devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The rugged handheld devices market analysis includes end-user segment, product segment, type segment and geographic landscapes



The rugged handheld devices market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Military

• Government

• By Product

• Rugged mobile computers

• Rugged tablets.



By Type

• Semi-rugged

• Fully-rugged

• Ultra-rugged.



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA.



This study identifies the growing demand for IoT-based rugged handheld devices as one of the prime reasons driving the rugged handheld devices market growth during the next few years. Also, new applications for rugged handheld devices and growth of rugged handheld devices market with Industry 4.0 will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our rugged handheld devices market covers the following areas:

• Rugged handheld devices market sizing

• Rugged handheld devices market forecast

• Rugged handheld devices market industry analysis



