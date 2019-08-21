+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
21.08.2019 00:07:00

The global robotic pet dogs' market at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Robotic Pet Dogs Market: About this market

This robotic pet dogs market analysis considers sales from both offline and online channels. Our analysis also considers the sales of robotic pet dogs in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as better pricing strategies and wider assortments will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global robotic pet dogs market report looks at factors such as the efficiency of robotic pet dogs in entertaining aged population, evolving middle class and increasing disposable income, and advantages of robotic pet dogs. However, uncertainties in the high price for advanced robotic pet dogs, increased number of pet ownerships, presence of counterfeit robotic pet dogs may hamper the growth of the robotic pet dogs' industry over the forecast period.

Global Robotic Pet Dogs Market: Overview

The efficiency of robotic pet dogs in entertaining aged population
Robotic pet dogs have emerged as an effective way to alleviate anxiety, distress, loneliness, and depression. Robotic pet dogs help in decreasing the stress and anxiety by interacting with them at least thrice in a week. They are designed in a way that they can mimic most of the activities that live dogs do. This will lead to the expansion of the global robotic pet dogs' market at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.
Introduction of eco-friendly robotic pet dogs
The growing demand for robotic pet dogs among children has also raised various safety and health issues associated with the raw materials used in their production. Therefore, parents and educators are opting for eco-friendly robotic pet dogs, which are made of eco-friendly materials. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global robotic pet dogs' market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading robotic pet dogs manufacturers, that include Ageless Innovation LLC. Hasbro Inc., Sony Corp. Spin Master Corp., Tekno Robotics.
Also, the robotic pet dogs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

