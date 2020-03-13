NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

RF semiconductor market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020–2025

The global RF semiconductor market size is expected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2020 to USD 26.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%. One of the major driving factors for the market growth is the increasing demand for RF devices for smartphones. Also, due to the rising penetration of LTE and advanced technologies, the need for RF semiconductors is increasing. Moreover, the increasing importance of advanced RF devices in radar and electronic warfare systems is driving the growth of the RF semiconductor industry. However, the rising cost of RF devices with performance improvements restrain the market growth.



Based on material, RF semiconductor market for gallium nitride to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The demand for gallium nitride (GaN)-based RF semiconductors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.GaN exhibits several characteristics, such as high breakdown voltage, high power density, high-frequency operation, high efficiency, and excellent thermal conductivity properties.



In the higher frequencies being utilized for 5G, GaN is 10% to 15% more efficient than LDMOS/Silicon devices.Hence GaN will gain traction for 5G applications, particularly for base station power amplifiers.



This is expected to drive the market for gallium nitride during the forecast period.



Based on frequency band, VHF & UHF to hold significant share from 2020 to 2025

The VHF & UHF frequency bands are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.These bands are considered to be one of the most important frequency bands for modern wireless communication systems.



The growing demand from CATV & wired broadband application along with the increasing penetration of LTE technology across the world are expected to be the key drivers for the RF semiconductor market for VHF & UHF frequency bands during the forecast period.



APAC RF semiconductor industry to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period

The RF semiconductor industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The region is experiencing increasing penetration of LTE technology.



Also, RF semiconductors are in massive demand for consumer devices applications in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, which in turn, is expected to boost the RF semiconductor market in the region. Increasing focus of governments for the development of infrastructure to support 5G technology is expected to surge the demand for RF semiconductors across APAC.



The report profiles key players in the global RF semiconductor market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Qorvo (US), Skyworks (US), Analog Devices (US), Qualcomm (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Cree (US), MACOM (US), Microchip Technology (US), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Texas Instruments (US), Maxim Integrated (US), Mercury Systems (US), ON Semiconductor (US), RFHIC (South Korea), RichWave (Taiwan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Sumitomo Electric Drives Innovations (Japan), TDK Electronics (Germany), Teledyne (US), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) and Toshiba (Japan).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the RF semiconductor market, with their business overview, recent developments, and key market strategies for leaders.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the RF semiconductor market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes market ranking analysis of major players, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions.



