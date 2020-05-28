The Global Residential Cooking Grills Market is expected to grow by USD 1.66 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the residential cooking grills market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.66 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on residential cooking grills market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low fat content of grilled food and popularity of house parties. In addition, innovations and product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential cooking grills market analysis includes application segment, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The residential cooking grills market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Outdoor cooking grills

• Indoor cooking grills



By Product

• Gas cooking grills

• Charcoal cooking grills

• Electric cooking grills



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the residential cooking grills market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of portable cooking grills and the emergence of solar-powered grills will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our residential cooking grills market covers the following areas:

• Residential cooking grills market sizing

• Residential cooking grills market forecast

• Residential cooking grills market industry analysis



