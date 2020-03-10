The Global Residential Backup Power Market is expected to grow by USD 1.92 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Residential Backup Power Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global residential backup power market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.92 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on global residential backup power market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006379/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing use of batteries for power back up.In addition, increase in hybrid power systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the global residential backup power market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global residential backup power market is segmented as below:

Technology:

• Generators



• Batteries



• Fuel Cells



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global residential backup power market growth

This study identifies increase in hybrid power systems as the prime reasons driving the global residential backup power market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global residential backup power market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global residential backup power market , including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Exide Industries Ltd., Kohler Co., Panasonic Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corp. and Trojan Battery Co. LLC. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006379/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-residential-backup-power-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-1-92-mn-during-2020-2024--progressing-at-a-cagr-of-4-during-the-forecast-period-301020515.html

SOURCE Reportlinker