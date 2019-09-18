NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Recycled Glass Market size is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Recycled glass is produced from readily available domestic materials like sand, soda ash, limestone, and cullet, which is a word given to furnace-ready recycled glass. As compared to the cullet material, sand is used in a larger volume. The materials used in production are mixed, batched, and heated at a temperature of 2,600-2,800 degrees Fahrenheit. The glass is then molded into the desired shape and can be substituted for nearly 95% of raw materials.



Rapid industrialization led to an increase in large waste sites, boosting recycled products demand. This is one of the key drivers of the market's growth. In addition, the global recycled glass market is also being strengthened by several government projects and the cleanliness awareness campaigns. One of the projects made by the Government of Singapore to achieve its zero waste objective is the Sustainable Singapore Blueprint. That being said, the global market's development is anticipated to be affected by complex manufacturing and contamination of unwanted materials existing in the product waste stream. However, further progress in the use of recycled glass in industries such as the automotive industry will give the market future development opportunities.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Cullet, Crushed Glass and Glass Powder. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Bottle & Container, Flat Glass, Fiber Glass, Highway Beads and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Strategic Materials, Inc. (LittleJohn & Co.), Momentum Recycling LLC, Glass Recycled Surfaces, Inc., Coloured Aggregates, Inc., Harsco Corporation, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Ngwenya Glass, Gallo Glass Company (E & J Gallo Winery), Owens Illinois, Inc., and Heritage Glass, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product Type



• Cullet



• Crushed Glass and



• Glass Powder



By Application



• Bottle & Container



• Flat Glass



• Fiber Glass



• Highway Beads



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Strategic Materials, Inc. (LittleJohn & Co.)



• Momentum Recycling LLC



• Glass Recycled Surfaces, Inc.



• Coloured Aggregates, Inc.



• Harsco Corporation



• Vetropack Holding Ltd.



• Ngwenya Glass



• Gallo Glass Company (E & J Gallo Winery)



• Owens Illinois, Inc.



• Heritage Glass, Inc.



