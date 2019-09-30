NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global PVC Pipes Market: About this market



This PVC pipes market analysis considers sales from unplasticized PVC, plasticized PVC, and chlorinated PVC products segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of PVC pipes in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the unplasticized PVC segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of unplasticized PVC in the construction industry will play a significant role in the unplasticized PVC segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global PVC pipes market report looks at factors such as the rising irrigation activities leading to the growing demand for PVC pipes, growth in the oil and gas extraction, and superior properties of PVC pipes. However, the threat of substitutes, fluctuating crude oil prices, and health hazards of PVC may hamper the growth of the PVC pipes industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816970/?utm_source=PRN



Global PVC Pipes Market: Overview



Superior properties of PVC pipes



Some of the superior properties of PVC pipes include excellent chemical resistance, abrasive resistance, temperature resistance, resistance to wear and tear, UV resistance, load-bearing capacity, and dimensional stability at room temperature. Also, its unique physical properties such as versatility, strength, and high ductility of PVC pipes makes it ideal for use in applications including plumbing, HVAC, irrigation, oil and gas, sewerage, and water supply. They are extensively used in oil and gas and irrigation industries because they can be easily installed and are light in weight. The growing adoption of PVC pipes will lead to the expansion of the global PVC pipes market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Rising number of rural water management projects



There is an increase in the demand for PVC pipes used to transfer water in rural areas in massive quantities. The increasing demand for water supply in these areas and rising rural population in developing countries has encouraged governments to take initiatives to improve the quality of rural water supply. This will increase the demand for clean water for daily use, such as drinking, sanitation, cleaning, and other activities. For instance, The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Project in Haiti are focusing on providing water supply to rural areas prone to water shortage. Such initiatives will boost the demand for PVC pipes and is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global PVC pipes market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading PVC pipes manufacturers, that include ADEQUA WS SLU, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Astral Poly Technik Ltd., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., JM Eagle Inc., Polypipe Group Plc, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Tessenderlo Group, and Wienerberger AG.



Also, the PVC pipes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-pvc-pipes-market-at-a-cagr-of-over-4-during-the-forecast-period-300927619.html

