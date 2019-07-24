+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
24.07.2019 02:15:00

The global pruritus drugs market at over 5% CAGR during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pruritus Drugs Market: About this market

Pruritus drugs are used to treat itches associated with skin or systemic diseases. This pruritus drugs market analysis considers sales from the topical, oral, and parenteral segments. The market is also segmented based on application into hematologic pruritus, oncological pruritus, renal pruritus, endocrine pruritus, and cholestatic pruritus. Our analysis also considers the sales of pruritus drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the hematologic pruritus segment held the highest market share. However, the oncological pruritus segment will lead in terms of market share over the forecast period owing to rising oncological indications that cause pruritus. Almost all types of cancers put patients at increased risk of developing pruritus. Also, our global pruritus drugs report has observed market growth factors such as the growing preference for immunotherapy and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. However, the availability of alternative therapies, complex pathogenesis, and poor patient adherence may hamper the growth of the pruritus drugs industry over the forecast period.

Global Pruritus Drugs Market: Overview

Growing preference for immunotherapy

The rising use of immunotherapy drugs to treat oncological indications is increasing the incidence of pruritus. As a result, the demand for pruritus drugs such as topical emollients, antihistamines, and topical corticosteroids is increasing. The high efficacy of immunotherapy in treat cancer is not allowing patients to withdraw from the treat. Therefore, the growing preference for immunotherapy will help market vendors in increasing sales. This will contribute to the growth of the global pruritus drugs market at over 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Nanoparticle-enabled transdermal drug delivery systems

Transdermal drug delivery is not effective in the delivery of small and lipophilic drugs. As a result, vendors have come up with nanoparticle-enabled transdermal drug delivery systems, which provide faster onset of action. They are also less painful compared with routes that require incisions. Moreover, biodegradable nanoparticles can prolong the duration of drug adhesion. These factors will increase the adoption of nanoparticle-enabled transdermal drug delivery systems, which will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global pruritus drugs market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Pruritus Drugs manufacturers, which include Allergan Plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

Also, the pruritus drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

