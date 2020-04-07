07.04.2020 17:20:00

The Global Professional Skincare Market is expected to grow by $ 5.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Professional Skincare Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the professional skincare market and it is poised to grow by $ 5.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on professional skincare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170231/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization and growing popularity of online retailing. In addition, product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The professional skincare market analysis include product segment and geographic landscapes

The professional skincare market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Anti-aging products
• Pigmentation products
• Dehydration products
• Acne control products
• Others

By Geographic Landscape
• APAC
Europe
• MEA
North America
South America

This study identifies growing concern of skin-related problems as one of the prime reasons driving the professional skincare market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our professional skincare market covers the following areas:
• Professional Skincare Market sizing
• Professional Skincare Market forecast
• Professional Skincare Market industry analysis


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170231/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-professional-skincare-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--5-17-bn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-7-during-the-forecast-period-301036653.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 39.20
5.72 %
CieFinRichemont 55.32
5.53 %
The Swatch Grp 203.70
4.09 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.50
3.79 %
Swiss Re 76.64
3.51 %
Lonza Grp 403.20
0.65 %
Nestle 103.48
-0.46 %
Novartis 82.57
-0.88 %
Alcon 49.96
-2.23 %
Roche Hldg G 315.20
-3.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Gold vor neuen Hochs
15:20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10:00
Phase Transitions and Policy Responses
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 50% Barriere
08:41
SMI kann nicht ganz Schritt halten
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:44
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
06.04.20
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Ausverkäufen: Top-Manager kaufen bei SMI-Unternehmen zu
Dow Jones & Co. zünden Kursfeuerwerk -- SMI schliesst kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zeitweise mit +40%: Studie mit Aviptadil zum Einsatz gegen Covid-19 gestartet
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Mehr Zuversicht in Corona-Krise: SMI im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Dow fester -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
Schweizer Konzerne in der Corona-Krise: Sind jetzt die Dividenden in Gefahr?
EMS-CHEMIE mit Gewinnwarnung - Aktie letztlich schwächer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Mehr Zuversicht in Corona-Krise: SMI im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Dow fester -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag weiter bergauf. Die Wall Street setzt ihren Rallykurs fort. An den Börsen in Fernost war die Stimmung am Dienstag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB