Fresh fruits converted from raw food ingredients to the ready-to-eat from are known as processed fruits. This processed fruits market analysis considers sales from products, including fresh-cut fruits, canned fruits, and frozen fruits. Our analysis also considers the sales of processed fruits in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the fresh-cut fruits segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of minimally processed fruits will play a significant role in the fresh-cut fruits segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global processed fruits market report looks at factors such as the increase in demand for processed fruits, strong distribution network and omnichannel presence of processed fruit vendors, and health benefits associated with the intake of minimally processed fruits. However, side-effects of chemically processed fruits and fruit products, intense competition in processed fruit industry, and stringent food safety regulations associated with processed fruits may hamper the growth of the processed fruits industry over the forecast period.







Health benefits associated with the intake of minimally processed fruits



The consumption of minimally processed fruits is high because their nutrient content is preserved well. Canned and frozen fruits undergo moderate processing to prevent decay and destroy enzymes. These fruits items are beneficial for the body as they contain vitamins such as vitamin folate and potassium, among others. These health benefits will lead to the expansion of the global processed fruits market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of superfruits



Superfruits are rich in antioxidants and nutrients, helps in preventing heart diseases and strokes, and boosts the immune system. These health benefits of superfruits such as kiwi, papaya, and grapes, are gaining traction in the market. They are readily available in a ready-to-eat form, and their growing consumption is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global processed fruits market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading processed fruits manufacturers, that include AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd., and Sysco Corp.



Also, the processed fruits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



