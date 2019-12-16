NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Printing and Writing Paper Market: About this market

This printing and writing paper market analysis considers sales from both printing paper and writing paper types. Our study also finds the sales of printing and writing paper in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the printing paper segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for printed book covers, magazines, and catalogs will play a significant role in the printing paper segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global printing and writing paper market report looks at factors such as the emergence of various types of printing and writing paper, increasing demand for inkjet printing paper, and demand for printed catalog. However, increasing demand for digital platforms across the world, growing environmental concerns, and rising raw material prices may hamper the growth of the printing and writing paper industry over the forecast period.

Global Printing and Writing Paper Market: Overview

Increasing demand for printed catalogs

Retailers now prefer multi-channel marketing, which includes both online and offline marketing channels. Of all the offline marketing channels, printed catalog is the most critical. It helps retailers create awareness about the availability and launch of new products, discounts, and offer prices. For instance, an e-commerce giant, Amazon, provides printed catalog, Amazon 2019 Toy catalog. Such developments in marketing strategies are driving the demand for printing papers and writing papers to create catalogs. Thus, the increasing demand for printed catalogs will lead to the expansion of the global printing and writing paper market at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for recycled printing and writing paper

The awareness about using recyclable paper products among corporates is pushing the vendors of printing and writing paper to manufacture recyclable products. The global demand for recyclable commodities is increasing because of the rising awareness about the adverse effects of plastics and other non-recyclable materials on the environment. Recycled paper is widely used for manufacturing printing and writing paper, newsprint paper, and other packaging products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global printing and writing paper market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading printing and writing paper manufacturers, that include 3M Co., International Paper Co., ITC Ltd., Legion Paper, Monadnock Paper Mills Inc., Mondi Group, Neenah Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., PG Paper Co. Ltd., and Samson Paper Holdings Ltd.

Also, the printing and writing paper market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



