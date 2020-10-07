+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
07.10.2020 10:50:00

The global PP nonwoven fabrics market is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 7.43% in terms of revenue and 7.54% in terms of volume, during the forecast period, 2019-2028

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS
The global PP nonwoven fabrics market is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 7.43% in terms of revenue and 7.54% in terms of volume, during the forecast period, 2019-2028. The rising geriatric population, emerging demand for durable applications, increasing demand for baby diapers, and low-cost labor in developing economies, are estimated to fuel the market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807638/?utm_source=PRN



MARKET INSIGHTS
Nonwoven fabrics are primarily used in textile manufacturing and render the fabrics as felt, i.e., neither knitted nor woven. Most of the PP nonwoven fabric is utilized for developing hygiene products like baby diapers. These need materials optimal for the infant's sensitive skin, and nonwoven fabric fulfills the required specifications. Nonwoven fabrics enable resiliency through multiple wettings and higher fluid transport performance in diapers. They are also used as a back sheet and top sheet components of baby diapers. The increasing disposable incomes in regions like the Asia Pacific is increasing the sales of expensive diapers. Thus, the thriving diaper market is projected to drive the market under study. However, the unstable prices of raw materials and stringent environmental regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market. PP nonwoven fabric is developed from polypropylene, which is a major petrochemical. It is a threat to the environment as other petrochemicals.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The geographical segmentation of the global PP nonwoven fabrics market includes the assessment of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.The region of Asia Pacific is set to register considerable progress, both in terms of revenue and volume, during the forecast period.

The rising disposable incomes and the growing sales of hygiene products are the important factors influencing the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The global market is highly fragmented, with the top four companies constituting 35% of the total market share. Some of the top companies operating in the market are Avgol Nonwoven Industries, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Berry North America Inc, First Quality Enterprise Inc, PF Nonwovens Czech SRO, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. KIMBERLY CLARK CORPORATION
2. BERRY EUROPE INC
3. AVGOL NONWOVEN INDUSTRIES
4. FIRST QUALITY ENTERPRISE INC
5. PF NONWOVENS CZECH S.R.O
6. FIBERTEX NONWOVENS
7. MITSUI CHEMICALS INC
8. TORAY INDUSTRIES
9. ASAI KASEI CORPORATION
10. JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION
11. AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ
12. FITESA S/A
13. FREUDENBERG SE
14. POLYMER GROUP LTD

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807638/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-pp-nonwoven-fabrics-market-is-projected-to-evolve-at-a-cagr-of-7-43-in-terms-of-revenue-and-7-54-in-terms-of-volume-during-the-forecast-period-2019-2028--301147372.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

