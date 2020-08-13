+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
13.08.2020 15:50:00

The global power bank market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025, reaching USD 13.4 billion by 2025 from USD 9.0 billion in 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04884893/?utm_source=PRN


The global power bank market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025, reaching USD 13.4 billion by 2025 from USD 9.0 billion in 2020. Most wearable devices are wireless and require power to operate at all times; batteries in these devices are not likely to last long with its increasing functionalities. Hence, wearable devices can be conveniently recharged on-the-go using a power bank, thereby enabling devices to last longer. Wearable devices, such as smartwatches, fitness bands, and smart glasses, are gaining rapid attention from end-users, and power banks are anticipated to have a growing demand in this application. Also, companies are launching COVID-19 wearables which would further propel the need of power banks. For instance, in May 2020, Fitbit launched its own dedicated Fitbit COVID-19 study, which users can sign up from their Fitbit mobile app. This in-app study will help to know the potential COVID-19 cases by asking the users about their recent symptom history.

Power bank market to be driven by lithium-ion during the forecast period
The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to hold a significant share of the power bank indsutry during the forecast period.Currently, lithium-ion batteries are the most used batteries by the manufacturers.

Lithium-ion batteries have a high energy density, high conversion rate, and high energy capacity, as well as are cheaper to manufacture. They are inexpensive to produce as they have lower production costs and require low maintenance.
The key lithium-ion battery manufacturers, such as CATL and BYD based in China, are witnessing a high probability of additional production delays due to coronavirus outbreak. The attempt of the country to fight against the coronavirus outbreak has led to delayed production across a number of battery manufacturing facilities located in key coronavirus-hit provinces of China, which might affect the market for li-ion battery-based power banks in the short term.

Medium price range segment to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period
These power banks are equipped with fast charging technologies such as Power Delivery and are available with foldable wall chargers.These batteries have maintenance mode, which automatically optimizes charging for longer battery life.

Nowadays, small manufacturers are providing power banks with a medium price range with higher capacities up to 30,000 mAh with digital displays, thereby, propelling the growth of the medium price range segment.

Power bank market in APAC to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years
The power bank industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The market in APAC has the presence of prominent players that offer power banks at a low price, making them affordable for customers.

Increasing demand for smartphones and other portable consumer electronic devices in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India is driving the market for power banks in APAC. Also, increasing per capita income in developing countries in the region as well as improving the standard of living have led to the growing demand for smartphones and the rising popularity of wearable devices.

Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 35 %, Tier 2 = 45%, and Tier 3 = 20%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 40%
• By Region: North America = 45%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 5%

The key players in the power bank market include Anker Innovations (China), AUKEY (China), Xiaomi (China), ADATA (Taiwan), RAVPower (US), GRIFFIN (US), Lenovo (China), mophie (US), AMBRANE (India), and INTEX (India).
The power bank market has been segmented into battery type, indicator, unit of USB port, capacity, price range, application, and region.Based on battery type, the market has been segmented into lithium-ion and lithium-polymer battery type.

Based on indicator, the power bank market has been segmented into LED lighting and digital display.Based on unit of USB port, the market has been segmented into 1 USB port, 2 USB ports, and 3 USB port.

Based on capacity, the power bank market has been segmented into 1,000–5,000 mAh, 5,001–10,000 mAh, 10,001–15,000 mAh, 15,001–20,000 mAh, and Above 20,001 mAh.Based on price range, the market has been segmented into low, medium, and premium.

Applications studied in the report include smartphone, tablet, wearable device, laptop, portable media device, digital camera, and other. The power bank market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Reasons to buy the report:
• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on battery type, indicator, unit of USB port, capacity, price range, application, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the power bank market.
• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the power bank market.
• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the power bank market have been detailed in this report.
• Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact on the power bank market has been provided in the report.
• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04884893/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-power-bank-market-size-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-1-from-2020-to-2025--reaching-usd-13-4-billion-by-2025-from-usd-9-0-billion-in-2020--301111686.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 355.20
1.92 %
CieFinRichemont 60.44
1.24 %
The Swatch Grp 204.70
0.94 %
Sika 210.20
0.57 %
Givaudan 3’819.00
0.45 %
UBS Group 11.39
-0.61 %
Roche Hldg G 315.00
-0.76 %
CS Group 10.57
-0.98 %
Alcon 56.58
-1.19 %
Zurich Insur Gr 347.90
-1.83 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:45
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
11:43
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Technologieaktien: Hier laufen die Trends zusammen – Sportartikelindustrie: Der Ball rollt wieder
09:22
Vontobel: derimail - Amerikanische Tech-Aktien «en vogue»?
08:46
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie endet im Plus: USA sichern sich 100 Millionen Dosen von Moderna-Impfstoff
Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an - Teslas Aktienkurs hebt ab
Sunrise-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: UPC-Besitzerin Liberty Global will Sunrise kaufen
Bullenmarkt möglich? So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Markt nun entwickeln
Zurich-Aktie unter Verkäufen: Versicherer Zurich verdient im Corona-Halbjahr weniger
Luzerner Kantonalbank holt sich 200 Millionen Franken
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - Franken legt zu beiden zu
Wieso der Euro zum Franken und Dollar zulegt
Goldpreis: Heftiger Einbruch unter 1'900 Dollar
Fondsmanager stehen vor Herausforderungen, wenn Tesla-Aktie in den S&P 500 aufsteigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street etwas leichter -- SMI zurückhaltend -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Die US-Märkte notieren am Donnerstag ohne große Ausschläge. Die heimischen Märkte zeigen sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert im Donnerstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen herrschte Uneinigkeit.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB