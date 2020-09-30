+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
30.09.2020 19:15:00

The Global Polystyrene Foam Market is expected to grow by $ 12.16 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Polystyrene Foam Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the polystyrene foam market and it is poised to grow by $ 12.16 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on polystyrene foam market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941092/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for EPS from the packaging sector and increased demand from construction industry. In addition, increasing demand for EPS from the packaging sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The polystyrene foam market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.

The polystyrene foam market is segmented as below:
By Type
• EPS
• XPS

By Geographical landscapes
• APAC
Europe
North America
• MEA
South America

This study identifies high demand from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the polystyrene foam market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our polystyrene foam market covers the following areas:
• Polystyrene foam market sizing
• Polystyrene foam market forecast
• Polystyrene foam market industry analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941092/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-polystyrene-foam-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--12-16-bn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-9-during-the-forecast-period-301141766.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.24
1.90 %
UBS Group 10.30
1.73 %
Sika 226.30
0.89 %
Geberit 545.80
0.55 %
LafargeHolcim 41.99
0.48 %
ABB 23.45
-0.59 %
Swisscom 488.60
-0.73 %
Novartis 79.91
-0.73 %
Alcon 52.30
-0.76 %
Roche Hldg G 315.15
-1.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:38
Vontobel: Unilever: Konsumgüterriese geht geeint in die Zukunft
16:17
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:01
SMI sackt nach gutem Wochenstart wieder ab
10:00
QE Link to Gold, Silver and Tech Stocks?
29.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Helvetia Holding AG
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:35
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Remdesivir: EU-Staaten sollen ab Oktober nachbestellen können - Gilead-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Leclanché steigert Umsatz in der ersten Jahreshälfte um 52 Prozent
Spekulationen im Netz: KISS-Star reagiert auf Winklevoss-Tweet zu Bitcoin-Adaption
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - zum Franken knapp unter 1,08

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Am heimischen Markt herrschte am Mittwoch Zurückhaltung. Der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung tendenziell positiv. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB