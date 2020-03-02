The Global Plating on Plastics (POP) MARKET is expected to grow by USD 275.75 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Plating On Plastics (POP) Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global plating on plastics (pop) market and it is poised to grow by USD 275.75 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global plating on plastics (pop) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (abs).In addition, use of lightweight materials in automotive industry (d) is anticipated to boost the growth of the global plating on plastics (pop) market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global plating on plastics (pop) market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Chrome-based



o Nickel-based



o Other Metal-based



End-users:

o Automotive



o Electrical And Electronics



o Plumbing



o Other Industries



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global plating on plastics (pop) market growth

This study identifies use of lightweight materials in automotive industry (d) as the prime reasons driving the global plating on plastics (pop) market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global plating on plastics (pop) market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global plating on plastics (pop) market, including some of the vendors such as Covestro AG, Cybershield Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Element Solutions Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Phillips Plating Corp., Plasman Group, Quality Plated Products Ltd., Sharretts Plating Co. Inc. and The Carlyle Group LP .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



