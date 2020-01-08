NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Planting Equipment Market: About this market



This planting equipment market analysis considers sales from seed drills, planters, and air seeders products. Our study also finds the sales of planting equipment in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the seed drills segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high precision in sowing seeds, which enhances crop yield will play a significant role in the seed drills segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global planting equipment market report looks at factors such as growing government support for agricultural practices globally, population growth and high demand for good products, and emphasis on farm mechanization. However, decreasing the availability of agricultural land, the high cost of planting equipment, growing the second-hand machine market may hamper the growth of the planting equipment industry over the forecast period.



Global Planting Equipment Market: Overview

Growing emphasis on farm mechanization

Various government and non-government bodies around the globe are introducing several initiatives to improve agricultural practices and productivity. Governments are providing subsidies to farmers to purchase agricultural machinery and equipment, including planting equipment. In addition, they are promoting the use of advanced technologies and mechanized equipment even in small household farms. They are offering agricultural loans and funds to support young farmers to start their own farm businesses. Thus, the growing emphasis on farm mechanization will lead to the expansion of the global planting equipment market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Rising deployment of equipment and technologies for precision farming

Precision farming refers to the management system for crops and livestock that relies on global positioning systems (GPS) to monitor the location of field equipment, such as irrigation nozzles, agrochemical sprayers, and weed control systems, and to communicate with them. Some of the features of precision farming are equipment guidance, yield inspection, and variable rate input application. Thus, Precision farming helps farmers automate a large part of their agricultural operations and minimize their input costs. The high profit-making potential of precision farming is expected to increase its commercial availability during the forecast period. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global planting equipment market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading planting equipment manufacturers, that include AGCO Corp., Bourgault Industries Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., ISEKI & Co. Ltd., Kubota Corp., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Also, the planting equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



