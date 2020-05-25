Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
25.05.2020 23:49:00

The Global Pinhole Camera Market is expected to grow by $ 398.45 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the pinhole camera market and it is poised to grow by $ 398.45 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on pinhole camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05897306/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the surging adoption of commercial pinhole cameras in solargraphy and growing advances in pinhole cameras. In addition, the use of pinhole cameras in surveillance activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The pinhole camera market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.

The pinhole camera market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial surveillance

• Home surveillance

• Other applications

By Geographic Landscape • North AmericaEurope • APAC • South America • MEA

This study identifies the increasing availability of pinhole cameras on online sales platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the pinhole camera market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for smart video surveillance systems in smart cities and adoption among amateur photographers and educational institutes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our pinhole camera market covers the following areas:

• Pinhole camera market sizing

• Pinhole camera market forecast

• Pinhole camera market industry analysis

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05897306/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-pinhole-camera-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--398-45-million-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-11-during-the-forecast-period-301064861.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.07
3.89 %
Lonza Grp 500.80
3.77 %
LafargeHolcim 37.98
2.93 %
CieFinRichemont 53.50
2.57 %
Zurich Insur Gr 292.90
2.45 %
SGS 2’223.00
1.00 %
Nestle 103.82
0.84 %
Roche Hldg G 349.00
0.61 %
Swisscom 492.70
-0.04 %
Givaudan 3’429.00
-0.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.05.20
Fokus Fernost
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
25.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit Chance auf Renditeverdoppelung
25.05.20
Impact of Negative Rates on Currencies and Credit Flow
25.05.20
Der Markt wartet auf neue Impulse
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Corona-Verwerfungen: Für diese Aktien könnte es im SMI bald knapp werden
Trump vollzieht Kehrtwende: Die Dollar-Stärke ist "eine grossartige Sache"
Top 10: Für diese Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grosses Potenzial
Überbewertung bei Aktien? So positionieren sich zwei Börsenexperten
SMI schlussendlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter 11'400 Punkten -- Wall Street-Handel ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Lufthansa-Rettungspaket der Bundesregierung in trockenen Tüchern - Aktie im Höhenflug
Dieses chinesische Unternehmen ist Samsung in Sachen Mega-Smartphone-Akku auf den Fersen
Wirecard-Konkurrent Square: Was kann der Payment-Konzern des Twitter-CEOs?
TUI schliesst eigenen weiteren Hilfsantrag nicht aus - TUI-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schlussendlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter 11'400 Punkten -- Wall Street-Handel ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten am Montag Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost orientierten sich am Montag gen Norden. An den US-Börsen findet aufgrund des Memorial Days kein Handel statt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB