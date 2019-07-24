The global pine honey market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pine Honey Market: About this market

Pine honey falls under the honeydew category of honey. It is commonly found in the Middle East and Greece. This pine honey market analysis considers sales from both the conventional pine honey and organic pine honey segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of pine honey in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the conventional pine honey segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the low cost and the rising awareness about the benefits of consuming conventional honey will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global pine honey report has observed market growth factors such as the health benefits of pine honey, increasing demand for monofloral honey, and growth in organized retailing globally. However, the production concentration in certain geographic areas, the presence of substitute products in the market, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the pine honey industry over the forecast period.

Global Pine Honey Market: Overview



Increasing demand for monofloral honey



Monofloral honey is proven to provide more health benefits compared with the multifloral type. As a result, the demand for monofloral honey is increasing. Since pine honey falls under the monofloral honey category, its sales have also increased considerably. The demand for pine honey is high in European countries not only because of the health benefits but also because of the conducive environment and climate to grow pine in the region. Vendors are capitalizing on this factor and are focusing on making sales through supermarket chains, which are seeking to offer monofloral honey of mainstream brands. Therefore, the increasing demand for monofloral honey will lead to the expansion of the global pine honey market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Increasing awareness about gluten-free food products



The rising awareness about gluten and celiac diseases has increased the demand for non-gluten or gluten-free products. Moreover, at present, there is no curative treatment for celiac diseases. However, people are increasingly switching to a gluten-free diet to avoid developing celiac conditions. Pine honey is naturally gluten-free. This factor and its other proven health benefits are increasing its demand. Therefore, increasing awareness about gluten-free food products will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global pine honey market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pine honey manufacturers, which include Iliaki Melissokomia, NIRRA Co., Oliveology Ltd., SI-MEL SAVIDAKIS & Co., and Smari Honey.



Also, the pine honey market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.





