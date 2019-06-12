NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market to 2024 by end use industry (electronics, oil & gas, aerospace, medical, automotive, and others), usage (unfilled, carbon composites and glass composites), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



According to a new market report, the future of the global PEEK market looks promising with opportunities in electronics, oil & gas, aerospace, medical, automotive, and other industries. The global PEEK market is expected to reach an estimated $957 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high temperature resistance materials in different end use industries.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the PEEK industry, includes development of new applications, such as car gears, dental disc, and knee implants.



PEEK market by end use



PEEK market



PPEK manufacturers



The study includes the PEEK market size and forecast for the global PEEK market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, use, and region as follows:



PEEK Market by End Use Industry [Volume (kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Electronics Semiconductor Mobile Film Others Application Oli & gas Pipe Others Application Aerospace Brackets Fasteners Other Applications Medical Spine Arthroscopy Other Applications Automotive Transmission System Braking System Gears Other Application Other End Use Industries



PEEK Market by Use [Volume (kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Unfilled Caron Composites Glass Composites



PEEK Market by Region [Volume (kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Some of the PEEK companies profiled in this report include Victrex, Solvay, Evonik, Panjin Zhongrun, and Zypeek Jilin and others.



The analyst forecasts that electronics will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to its wide use in mobile and semiconductor applications. Aerospace is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of PEEK in aircraft components such as brackets, fasteners, and others.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market for PEEK due to the increasing consumption of PEEK in all the major applications in this region. North America is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the aerospace, oil and gas, and electronics industries.



Some of the features of "Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global PEEK market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) and shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global PEEK market size by various application and resin in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global PEEK market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of PEEK in the global PEEK market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of PEEK in the global PEEK market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global PEEK market by end use industry (electronics, oil & gas, aerospace, medical, automotive, and others), usage (unfilled, carbon composites and glass composites), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this PEEK market?

5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this PEEK market?

6. What are the emerging trends in this PEEK market and reasons behind them?

7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the PEEK market?

8. What are the new developments in the PEEK market and which companies are leading these developments?

9. Who are the major players in this PEEK market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

10. What are some of the competing products in this PEEK market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this PEEK market?



