10.02.2020 00:00:00

The Global Partnership Against Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) Alliance Announces Formation With Royal Endorsement

NEW YORK and BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Seven Stars -- The Global Partnership Against Coronavirus Alliance (GPACA), a newly formed humanitarian organization, is working to bring rapid medical solutions, preventive care, policy proposals, and public awareness to counter the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) epidemic.

GPACA's founding board members include Dr. Bruno Wu, Chairman of Sun Seven Stars Investment Group, and Ideanomics, Jay Park, President of Suponic Group, His Excellency Al Gurhair, Chairman of Essa Al Ghurair and Dr. Vincenzo Costigliola, Founder and President of European Medical Association. Further expansion of the board is expected imminently.

GPACA's primary objective is to alleviate the worldwide suffering brought by the NCP outbreak. GPACA's three key objectives are the following: (1) Find and study cures and solutions to protect against the further mutation and spreading of the virus; (2) Launch a global education campaign, utilizing both traditional and social media, to promote verified facts and information in order to reduce social panic and hysteria; and (3) Prevent the continued spread of outbreaks and assist in the coordination and establishment of public preventive policies for at-risk countries with an immediate focus on Africa, China, India and South East Asia.

GPACA will also work to facilitate in assisting the formation of international governance and protocols of NCP. GPACA will assist private and public partners to alleviate and expedite government and hospital bureaucratic protocols in order to ensure the swift delivery of treatment, including vaccines.

His Majesty Abdullah of Pahang, King of Malaysia, has endorsed GPACA with the following statement: "Dr. Bruno Wu and the GPACA team have shown their exceptional leadership for the most important of philanthropic causes, stepping forward to face novel coronavirus pneumonia head on by bringing together a multi-national alliance capable of tackling the problem we face today beyond the great battle that is ongoing in China. This effort will help develop our preparedness for the viral health challenges of tomorrow".

GPACA will be making major new announcements shortly.

About GPACA
The Global Partnership Against Coronavirus Alliance (GPACA), a newly formed humanitarian organization, is working to bring rapid medical solutions, preventive care, policy proposals, and public awareness to counter the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) epidemic. GPACA's founding board members include Dr. Bruno Wu, Chairman of Sun Seven Stars Investment Group, Jay Park, President of Suponic Group, His Excellency Al Gurhair, Chairman of Essa Al Ghurair, and Dr. Vincenzo Costigliola, Founder and President of the European Medical Association.

Contact Information
GPACA
c/o 55 Broadway, 19th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Media Contact: Tony Sklar
Tel: +1 (917) 664-6307
contact@gpaca.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-partnership-against-novel-coronavirus-pneumonia-ncp-alliance-announces-formation-with-royal-endorsement-301001596.html

SOURCE Sun Seven Stars

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.02.20
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
07.02.20
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

MasterCard-CEO gibt Preis, was hinter dem Ausstieg bei Libra wirklich steckt
Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Biotech- und Pharmabranche im Fokus: Welchen Einfluss die US-Wahlen haben
Facebook, Apple, & Co.: Goldman Sachs gibt Entwarnung - keine Blase an US-Börsen
In diesem S&P-500-Ranking schaffte es Warren Buffett nur auf den zweiten Platz - Aufstieg möglich
Japans NEDO und Panasonic erzielen mit 16,09 % den höchsten Umwandlungswirkungsgrad der Welt für das grossflächigste Perowskit-Solarmodul
KW 6: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Arbeiten Goldman Sachs und Amazon künftig im Bankgeschäfte zusammen?
Kann sich die Tesla-Aktie Hoffnung auf eine Aufnahme in den S&P 500-Index machen?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street zogen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;