The Global Paper Starch Market is expected to grow by $ 1.7 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the paper starch market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.7 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on paper starch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for printing and writing papers in the education sector and the emergence and use of various types of paper. The paper starch market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.

The paper starch market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Packaging paper and paperboard

• Printing and writing paper

• Others

By Geographic Landscape • APAC • Europe • North America • South America • MEA

This study identifies the booming e-commerce and packaging industry as one of the prime reasons driving the paper starch market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our paper starch market covers the following areas:

• Paper starch market sizing

• Paper starch market forecast

• Paper starch market industry analysis

