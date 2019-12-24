NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market: About this market

This packaged rice snacks market analysis considers sales from rice cakes, rice crackers, and rice crisps products. Our study also finds the sales of packaged rice snacks in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the rice cakes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the launch of new variants of rice cakes will play a significant role in the rice cakes segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global packaged rice snacks market report looks at factors such as the increasing number of product launches, the launch of innovative marketing campaigns, and the health benefits offered by packaged rice snacks. However, product recalls, availability of other snack options and demand for rice snacks prepared at home and food service establishments may hamper the growth of the packaged rice snacks industry over the forecast period.



Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market: Overview

Health benefits offered by packaged rice snacks

Consumers are increasingly looking for healthy variants of snacks such as packaged rice snacks. Individuals with gluten sensitivities and celiac disease consume gluten-free packaged rice snacks as a healthy snacking option. Whole-grain packaged rice snacks contain zinc, iron, and magnesium and provide antioxidant phytochemicals for healthy cells and complex carbs for energy. Thus, the health benefits offered by packaged rice snacks will lead to the expansion of the global packaged rice snacks market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Increasing consumption of plant-based diets

Plant-based diets are considered to be healthy. They provide necessary nutrients such as beneficial plant compounds, vitamins A, vitamin C, vitamin E, fiber, antioxidants, magnesium, folate, and potassium. Other factors that encourage the shift to plant-based diets are the growing focus on animal welfare, health issues associated with meat consumption, increased focus on weight management, and concerns regarding antibiotic testing on animals. Growth in the population consuming plant-based diets will increase the demand for rice-based food products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global packaged rice snacks market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged rice snacks manufacturers, that include Element Snacks Inc., Kameda Seika Co. Ltd., Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, Mars Inc., Nishimoto Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, and Tastemorr Snacks - A Division of Basic Grain Products Inc.

Also, the packaged rice snacks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



