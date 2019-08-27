NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Overactive Bladder Therapeutics Market: About this market

This overactive bladder (OAB) therapeutics market analysis considers sales from anticholinergics. Beta-3 adrenergic agonists, and other OAB therapeutics. Our analysis also considers the sales of overactive bladder therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the anticholinergics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing availability of branded drugs and rise in popularity of combination therapy will play a significant role in the anticholinergics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global overactive bladder therapeutics market report looks at factors such as the increasing number of drug approvals, the advent of combination therapy, and strategic alliance. However, extensive use devices to treat OAB, side effects associated with OAB, and rising patent litigations may hamper the growth of the overactive bladder therapeutics industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810968/?utm_source=PRNGlobal Overactive Bladder Therapeutics Market: Overview

The advent of combination therapy The launch of combination therapy offers patients an efficacious pharmacological regime which requires shorter duration for treatment and reduces the overall cost associated with medication treatment. Astellas was the first vendor to introduce a combination therapy, which exhibits higher efficacy with fewer side-effects. This advent of combination therapy will lead to the expansion of the global overactive bladder therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The advent of gene therapy The treatment therapy available for OAB involves the use of small molecules, which helps in the relaxation of smooth muscles in the urinary bladder to control the emptying of the bladder. The medication therapy, which is used exerts its pharmacological effect by suppressing the overactivity of the detrusor muscle. The drugs used in the therapy are associated with certain side effects like dry mouth, constipation, blurred vision, and cognitive impairment. Thus, there is a need for the development of biological drugs targeting the gene and consequently improving bladder functioning. The ongoing research in this area is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global overactive bladder therapeutics market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. This report provides a detailed analysis of several leading overactive bladder therapeutics manufacturers, that include AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc., Endo International Plc., KYORIN Holdings Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, the overactive bladder therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810968/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-overactive-bladder-therapeutics-market-at-a-cagr-of-almost-2-during-the-forecast-period-300907532.html

SOURCE Reportlinker