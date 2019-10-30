+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
30.10.2019 16:35:00

The global orthobiologics market was valued at $4,870 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $6,870 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Orthobiologics Market by Product (Demineralized Bone Matrix {DBM}, Allograft, Bone Morphogenetic Protein {BPM}, Viscosupplementation Products, Synthetic Bone Substitutes and Others), Application (Osteoarthritis & Degenerative Arthritis, Spinal Fusion, Fracture recovery, Soft Tissue Injuries, and Maxillofacial & Dental Applications), Type (Knee, Ankle, Hip, Wrist & shoulder, Spine, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Centers, Research & Academic Institute, and Dental Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Orthobiologics are substances, found in human body, used for faster healing process of injuries, such as broken bones, injured muscles, and ligaments. These substances are made up of substances found in human body. When orthobiologics are used in higher concentration, they help accelerate healing process and thus reduce the number of hospital visits.

Increase in demand for advanced treatment, rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis, degenerative arthritis, spinal injuries, and soft tissue injuries boost the growth of the orthobiologics market In addition, rise in road accidents & sports injuries, surge in obesity rate, awareness among patients, and rapidly aging population drive the growth of the global orthobiologics market. However, high cost of procedures, and stringent regulatory approval procedures restrain the growth of this market. Advancements in implant technologies and rise in demand for biological solutions as compared to mechanical solutions create opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global orthobiologics market is segmented based on product, application, type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into demineralized bone matrix (DBM), allograft, bone morphogenetic protein (BMP), Viscosupplementation products, synthetic bone substitutes, and others. Based on type, the market is categorized into knee, ankle, hip, wrist & shoulder, spine, and others. Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals & ambulatory centers, research & academic institute, and dental clinics. Based on application, the market is further fragmented into osteoarthritis & degenerative arthritis, spinal fusion, fracture recovery, soft tissue injuries, and maxillofacial & dental applications.
Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.
• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product
• Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)
• Allograft
• Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)
• Viscosupplementation Products
• Synthetic Bone Substitutes
• Others

By Type
• Knee
• Ankle
• Hip
• Wrist & Shoulder
• Spine
• Others

By Application
• Osteoarthritis & Degenerative Arthritis
• Spinal Fusion
• Fracture Recovery
• Soft Tissue Injuries
• Maxillofacial & Dental Applications

By End User
• Hospitals & Ambulatory Centers
• Research & Academic Institute
• Dental Clinics

By Region
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
o India
o China
o Japan
o Australia
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Brazil
o South Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
• Arthrex, Inc. (Arthrex)
• Exactec Inc.
• Globus Medical, Inc.
• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
• Johnson and Johnson (J&J)
• Medline Industries, Inc.
• NuVasive Inc.
• Stryker Corporation
• Wright Medical Group, Inc.
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
• Kuros Biosciences AG
• XTANT MEDICAL
• Bioventus

