+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
30.09.2019 23:20:00

The global oilfield casing spools market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Oilfield Casing Spools Market: About this market

This oilfield casing spools market analysis considers sales from onshore and offshore applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of oilfield casing spools in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the onshore segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing onshore oil and gas E&P activities across the world will play a significant role in the onshore segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global oilfield casing spools market report looks at factors such as increasing investments in upstream oil and gas operations, rise in global demand for oil and gas, and increasing active rig count. However, volatility in oil and gas prices, competition from alternative energy sources, and risks associated with well drilling and completion operations may hamper the growth of the oilfield casing spools industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816950/?utm_source=PRN



Global Oilfield Casing Spools Market: Overview

Increasing investments in upstream oil and gas operations

Currently, with large investments involved, oil and gas operators will focus on increasing profits to sustain in the market and will do so by raising crude oil production from oilfields. Increasing investments in the upstream oil and gas sector will drive the increase in oil and gas drilling and production activities. Casing spools are essential pressure control equipment used in the drilling and completion process. Therefore, the increase in upstream oil and gas investments will lead to the expansion of the global oilfield casing spools market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities

Rising investments in offshore drilling activities in deepwater and ultra-deepwater wells will stimulate the need for casing spools. For example, in February 2019, Shell, through its subsidiary Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda. and consortium partners started oil and gas production at the Lula North deepwater project in the Santos Basin in Brazil. Such initiatives by vendors will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global oilfield casing spools market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oilfield casing spools manufacturers, that include Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, Delta US Corp. LLC, Jiangsu HongFei Petroleum Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Sentry Wellhead Systems LLC, Shaanxi FYPE Rigid Machinery Co. Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Uztel SA, Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc., and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.

Also, the oilfield casing spools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816950/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-oilfield-casing-spools-market-at-a-cagr-of-over-6-during-the-forecast-period-300927743.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Palladium mit neuem Rekordhoch
12:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Idorsia Ltd
11:33
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:15
Stürmische Böen
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Österreich hat mehr zu bieten als nur AMS
09:14
SMI schnuppert wieder am Rekordhoch
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Arbeitgeber wehren sich gegen Von der Leyens Mindestlohn-Pläne
Besteht ein Zusammenhang zwischen dem Goldpreis und Donald Trumps Politik?
Beyond Meat erhält starke Konkurrenz: Nestlé bringt eigenen Veggie-Burger auf den Markt
NIO-Aktie auf Talfahrt - Tesla-Konkurrent in der Krise
Sunrise-Aktie büsst ein: Sunrise strebt für UPC-Übernahme geringere Kapitalerhöhung an
SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX letztendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Warum auf die asiatische Wirtschaft eine dunkle Phase zukommt
Addex-Aktie verliert: Addex schreibt wegen höherer Forschungsausgaben Verlust im Halbjahr
Novartis erzielt mit Krebsmittel Kisqali gute Studiendaten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX letztendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Montag unentschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte im späten Handel noch zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenstart ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB