The global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: About this market

This non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market analysis considers sales from products such as wearable devices and non-wearable devices. Our analysis also considers the sales of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the wearable devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, technological advancements, and new product launches will play a significant role in the wearable devices segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes and growing number of government programs, product launches and increasing demand for non-invasive procedures. However, product withdrawal from the market due to accuracy issues, high costs associated with non-invasive glucose monitoring devices, and intense competition and strong presence of conventional blood glucometer may hamper the growth of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry over the forecast period.



Global Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Overview

Increasing demand for non-invasive procedures

The demand for non-invasive monitoring and diagnostic procedures is increasing owing to their ease of operation, fewer side effects and minimum discomfort. Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices are increasingly being used as alternatives to conventional blood glucose monitoring devices as the latter method causes pain and discomfort to patients. Moreover, it provides real-time data that shows trends in glucose measurements and help in maintaining a standard glucose level by controlling diabetes and complications associated with it. This will lead to the expansion of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Integration of AI and RADAR technology in glucose monitoring

The integration of AI and RADAR systems in diagnostic devices has revolutionized the medical industry. This has led the researcher to develop non-invasive glucose monitoring devices combining AI and RADAR technologies, which enables people with diabetes to monitor their blood glucose levels. Vendors are collaborating with IT companies for data management and the development of tools and software for easier diabetes management. Such technologies will eliminate the need for finger pricking. The integration of data received from digital medical devices with mobile applications allow customers to easily monitor body parameters, such as changes in glucose levels. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-invasive glucose monitoring devices manufacturers, that include Abbott Laboratories, Cnoga Medical Ltd., Evia Medical Technologies, Helo Corp., Integrity Applications Inc., Nemaura Medical Inc., RISE Life Science Corp., Taiwan Biophotonic Co.

Also, the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



