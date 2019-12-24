24.12.2019 00:15:00

The global nematicides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2025

The global nematicides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2025.

The global nematicides market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.4%. The usage of biologicals and the provision of customized solutions targeted toward specific pests are some of the opportunities in the nematicides market.

Vegetables are projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.
Vegetables accounted for the largest share in the nematicides market in 2018.This is attributed to the increasing acreage being brought under vegetables.

Countries such as India and China, being the major producers of vegetable crops across the globe, contribute to the growing domestic and international demand for vegetables. The various products offered by major players also cater to nematode management in vegetable crops.

The granular segment is projected to be the largest during the forecast period.
By form, the market for nematicides is segmented into granular and liquid.The granular segment is estimated to hold a larger share owing to the ease of applicability and economic viability.

Companies such as BASF SE (Germany) and Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland) cater to the growing demand for nematicides in the granular form. This high availability in the granular form catering to crops such as cotton, soybean, and fruits & vegetables drives the growth for the granular form of nematicides.
North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the nematicides market.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the nematicides market owing to the increasing number of product launches from major players in the market, such as Bayer AG (Germany), Nufarm (Australia), and Valent BioSciences (US).The adoption of organic farming and sustainable agricultural practices has also increased the use of bionematicides.

Major crops grown in the region such as soybean, corn, and cotton are attacked by soybean-cyst nematodes, root-knot nematodes, and lesion nematodes. The growing international demand for crops has increased the demand for nematicides in the region from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Break-up of Primaries
• By Manufacturer (Designation): Managers & Executives - 60%, Junior-level Employees - 20%, and Managing Directors - 20%
• By Designation : CXOs – 30%, Managers - 50%, and Executives - 20%
• By Country: US – 20%, India – 55%, Spain – 20%, China – 5%

Leading players profiled in this report
• Bayer AG (Germany)
• Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland)
• Corteva Agriscience (US)
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)
• FMC Corporation (US)
• Nufarm (Australia)
• UPL Limited (India)
• Isagro Group (Italy)
• Valent USA (US)
• Chr. Hansen (Denmark)
• Certis USA LLC (US)
• Marrone Bio Innovations (US)
• American Vanguard Corporation (US)
• Crop IQ Technology (UK)
• Real IPM Kenya (Kenya)
• Horizon Group (India)
Agri Life (India)
• Crop IQ Technology Ltd (UK)
• T. Stanes & Company Limited (India)

Research Coverage
This report segments the nematicides market based on type, crop type, nematode type, form, mode of application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the nematicides industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report
• To get a comprehensive overview of the nematicides market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the nematicides market is flourishing

