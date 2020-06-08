|
08.06.2020 16:40:00
The Global Modular Instruments Market is expected to grow by $ 708.36 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period
NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Modular Instruments Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the modular instruments market and it is poised to grow by $ 708.36 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on modular instruments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391075/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in the communication sector in APAC and rise in exports of electronics from East Asian countries. In addition, growth in the communication sector in APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The modular instruments market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes
The modular instruments market is segmented as below:
By Product
• PXI platform
• VXI platform
• AXIe platform
By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• MEA
• South America
This study identifies the expanding the aerospace and defense sector in developed economies as one of the prime reasons driving the modular instruments market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our modular instruments market covers the following areas:
• Modular instruments market sizing
• Modular instruments market forecast
• Modular instruments market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391075/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-modular-instruments-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--708-36-mn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-9-during-the-forecast-period-301071856.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Indizes uneinheitlich -- SMI im Minus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Für US-Techwerte wird die Luft nach oben dünn. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht die Tendenz zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX bewegt kann einen Teil seiner Verluste im Verlauf wettmachen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}