The Global Modular Instruments Market is expected to grow by $ 708.36 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Modular Instruments Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the modular instruments market and it is poised to grow by $ 708.36 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on modular instruments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391075/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in the communication sector in APAC and rise in exports of electronics from East Asian countries. In addition, growth in the communication sector in APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The modular instruments market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The modular instruments market is segmented as below:

By Product

• PXI platform

• VXI platform

• AXIe platform



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the expanding the aerospace and defense sector in developed economies as one of the prime reasons driving the modular instruments market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our modular instruments market covers the following areas:

• Modular instruments market sizing

• Modular instruments market forecast

• Modular instruments market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391075/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-modular-instruments-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--708-36-mn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-9-during-the-forecast-period-301071856.html

SOURCE Reportlinker