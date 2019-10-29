NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product Type (Battery, Headphone/Earphone, Portable Speaker, Charger, Memory Card, Protective Case, Power Bank, Battery Case, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and offline), and Price Range (Premium, Mid, and Low): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824888/?utm_source=PRN

The global mobile phone accessories market was valued at $224.6 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $284.05 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. Mobile phone plays an important role in the modern day to day life. Today, phones allow its users to access internet, take pictures, and listen to music, as well as feature as storage devices. The global mobile phone accessories market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in the purchasing power and changes in lifestyles of the people.

Rapid technological advancement of smartphones, powered with AI, sensors, and others, has made it an important part of our personal and professional life. In the current digital era, we are highly dependent on our smartphones for various day to day personal and professional activities. For instance, now a days paying our utility bills, travel & groceries expenses, and others, can easily be tracked and monitored through one click in smartphone. . Also, the online delivery people, sales people, and other vendors, use it for tracking the products or locations, and also for meeting purposes. . Moreover, the features such as handsfree and others generate the need of headsets and earphones urge the user to buy these mobile accessories. Furthermore, the fragile frame and display screen of mobile drive users to purchase protective case and screen guards as well. These protective accessories are manufactured in terms of design and quality to attract users. Therefore, the increase in penetration of smartphone increases the mobile accessories market as well.

The growing vertical of media and entertainment has brought advanced photographic and video graphic mobile phone accessories. The imaging accessories used in smartphones such as tripods, stabilizer stands, phone lenses, instant photo printer, and others. Further, penetration in the usage of social media applications such as Facebook, Instagram, and others has raised the number of casual photographers, which is expected to boost the market of photo and imaging mobile accessories. Furthermore, the development in miniaturization of photo and printing accessories such as HP Sprocket photo printer, that provide instant printouts connected over mobile phone and can be accommodated in the pockets of users provide ease of handling and quality. In addition, the infotainment websites and applications used in smartphones such as YouTube offers mementos and money to promote its users who have high-end public ratings. Therefore, the penetration of social media application and its penetration among users is expected to boost the growth of the mobile accessories market during the projected period.

The Asia-Pacific mobile phone accessories market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid technological advancements and increase in the adoption of smartphones by the growing population in the region.



The global mobile phone accessories market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, price range, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into battery, headphone/earphone, portable speaker, charger, memory card, power bank, battery case, protective case, and others (USB cable and selfie stick). Based on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. By price range, it is classified into premium, mid, and low. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

The key players operating in the global mobile phone accessories market are Panasonic Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Co Ltd., Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and JVC Kenwood Corporation.

The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analyses of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the mobile phones accessories market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• In-depth analysis and dynamics of the mobile phones accessories market is provided to understand the market scenario.

• Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2026 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

• A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

• Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product type

o Battery

o Headphone/Earphone

o Portable Speaker

o Charger

o Memory Card

o Power Bank

o Battery Case

o Protective Case

o Others



By Distribution Channel

o Online

o offline



By Price Range

o Premium

o Mid

o Low



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824888/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-mobile-phone-accessories-market-was-valued-at-224-6-billion-in-2018--and-is-estimated-to-reach-284-05-billion-by-2026--growing-at-a-cagr-of-3-1-from-2019-to-2026--300947264.html

SOURCE Reportlinker