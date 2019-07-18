+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
18.07.2019 00:36:00

The global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to record a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market: About this market

This mobile cardiac telemetry systems market analysis considers sales from both lead-based systems and patch-based systems segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of mobile cardiac telemetry systems in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the lead-based systems segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the high effectiveness in monitoring heart rhythms and the rising number of product launches will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global mobile cardiac telemetry systems report has observed market growth factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and product launches. However, cybersecurity concerns related to cardiac remote monitoring, high costs associated with remote heart rate monitoring, and the presence of substitutes may hamper the growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems industry over the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5796193/?utm_source=PRN



Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market: Overview

Rising prevalence of cardiac diseases

The rising prevalence of cardiac conditions is prompting governments to take initiatives by organizing programs to identify risk factors and develop strategies to monitor them. As a result, awareness about the benefits of using mobile cardiac telemetry systems is increasing. Consequently, vendors have been recording substantial sales, boosting the market growth. The global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to record a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.

Growing focus on wearable products for real-time patient monitoring

The demand for real-time monitoring devices is increasing to facilitate early detection of cardiac diseases, which can help patients in obtaining immediate medical attention. Wearable ECG monitoring products such as Apple Watch facilitate real-time monitoring on an outpatient basis. The convenience of using such devices will increase the business scope for the vendors. Therefore, the growing focus on wearable products for real-time patient monitoring will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile cardiac telemetry systems producers, which include Asahi Kasei Corp., BioTelemetry Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., and Preventice Solutions Inc.

Also, the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5796193/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-mobile-cardiac-telemetry-systems-market-is-expected-to-record-a-cagr-of-about-9-during-the-forecast-period-300886925.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.07.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
17.07.19
Trump sorgt für neue Unsicherheit: Ölpreise geben nach, Gold fällt und Silber steigt
17.07.19
Vontobel: Cloud Computing: the sky is the limit
17.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Tata Motors Ltd
17.07.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Bullen versuchen es erneut / Swisscom – Geben sich die Bullen geschlagen?
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
16.07.19
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Frankenstärke stellt Fragen zu SNB-Intervention in den Raum - Euro sinkt etwas
Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Swatch-Aktie gewinnt: Swatch Group erzielt im ersten Halbjahr weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Leonteq-Aktie hebt ab: Raiffeisen wird Beteiligung an Leonteq nicht abbauen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie verliert: S+B mit Umsatzminus und Gewinnwarnung
Rekordserie bekommt einen Dämpfer: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- US-Aktienmärkte trotz guter Bankenbilanzen zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
CRH verkauft europäisches Handelsgeschäft an Blackstone
Polyphor stellt Phase-III-Studien mit Murepavadin ein - Aktie bricht kräftig ein
JPMorgan-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Gewinn deutlich gesteigert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rekordserie bekommt einen Dämpfer: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex DAX abgab. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Börsen in Fernost abwärts. Mit einem Minus präsentierten sich die Börsen in den USA.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB