|
12.05.2020 19:00:00
The Global Metal Powders Market is expected to grow by $ 765.61 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period
NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Metal Powders Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the metal powders market and it is poised to grow by $ 765.61 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on metal powders market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015539/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from additive manufacturing (AM) and increasing demand for metal powders from structural auto parts. In addition, the increasing demand from additive manufacturing (AM) is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The metal powders market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes
The metal powders market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Ferrous metal powder
• Non-ferrous metal powder
• Others
By Geographic Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the increased use of powder metallurgy (PM) technology as one of the prime reasons driving the metal powders market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our metal powders market covers the following areas:
• Metal powders market sizing
• Metal powders market forecast
• Metal powders market industry analysis"
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015539/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-metal-powders-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--765-61-mn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-3-during-the-forecast-period-301057844.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst fester -- DAX rutscht zum Handelsende unter die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street herrscht Unsicherheit. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich. In Deutschland schmolzen zwischenzeitliche Gewinne dahin. In Asien ging die Tendenz am Dienstag abwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}