+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
11.05.2020 20:10:00

The Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market is expected to grow by $1.14 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the medical oxygen concentrators market and it is poised to grow by $1.14 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on medical oxygen concentrators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892914/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of new product launches, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, and adoption of oxygen therapy due to outbreak of COVID-19. In addition, rising number of new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The medical oxygen concentrators market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes

The medical oxygen concentrators market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Ambulatory
• Portable
• Stationary

By Geographic Landscapes
North America
Europe
Asia
• ROW

This study identifies the technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the medical oxygen concentrators market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing popularity of online retailing, and paradigm shift toward home care settings will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our medical oxygen concentrators market covers the following areas:
• Medical oxygen concentrators market sizing
• Medical oxygen concentrators market forecast
• Medical oxygen concentrators market industry analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892914/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-medical-oxygen-concentrators-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-1-14-bn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-9-during-the-forecast-period-301056618.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.16 %
Roche Hldg G 344.75
1.03 %
Lonza Grp 448.80
0.67 %
Nestle 105.58
0.55 %
Geberit 434.00
0.30 %
Adecco Group 41.10
-1.30 %
UBS Group 9.48
-1.41 %
LafargeHolcim 39.05
-1.51 %
The Swatch Grp 182.80
-2.32 %
CS Group 7.96
-2.43 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Durationsrisiko bei Aktien
13:41
Ölmarkt: Lage-Einschätzung und was es bei einer Anlage zu beachten gilt
12:30
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
10:20
Vontobel: Eine Branche im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
08:55
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:45
Schwache US-Jobdaten können SMI nicht stoppen
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:00
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
15:01
Schroders: Fragen und Antworten: Könnte jetzt die Zeit für Investitionen im Gesundheitssektor sein?
08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Ehemaliger Goldman-Analyst: Das Jahr 2020 wird für Aktien noch schlimmer als bisher
Warnsignal für Anleger: Warren Buffett hortet weiter Cash
Dow wenig bewegt -- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
UBS-Analysten sehen Goldpreis bald bei 1'800 Dollar - auch andere Experten bullish
Relief Therapeutics reicht in den USA Antrag für Studie mit COVID-Mittel ein - Aktie legt zu
Wichtiger Meilenstein demnächst erreicht: Tesla-Aktie dürfte Elon Musk bald einen Geldregen bescheren
LafargeHolcim-Aktie im Minus: Verkaufsvereinbarung von LafargeHolcim auf Philippinen geplatzt
ARYZTA-Aktie gewinnt: Veraison baut Anteil an ARYZTA rasch aus - Engagement von abtretendem Manager O'Boyle verlängert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow wenig bewegt -- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Die Wall Street kann im Verlauf ihre Verluste ausgleichen. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Montag nur vorübergehend Verluste. In Deutschland bewegte sich der DAX nach einem anfänglichen Aufschlag auf rotem Terrain. In Asien ging es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB