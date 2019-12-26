26.12.2019 18:00:00

The global maternity intimate wear market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market: About this market
This maternity intimate wear market analysis considers sales from bras, panties, and other products. Our study also finds the sales of maternity intimate wear in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the bras segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of unique styles and types of bras will play a significant role in the bras segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global maternity intimate wear market report looks at factors such as increasing online sales, rising demand for maternity intimate wear, and implementation of strategies to increase sales of maternity int8imate wear. However, increasing infertility rate, stringent birth control policies, and issues related to size and fit of maternity intimate wear purchased online may hamper the growth of the maternity intimate wear industry over the forecast period.

Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market: Overview
Increasing online sales
Rising penetration of the Internet, an increasing number of online retailers, growing ease of shopping, and flexible delivery options are a few of the factors contributing to the increasing online sales of maternity intimate wear. For instance, e-commerce companies across the globe are focusing on developing online shopping applications for the tech-savvy millennial customers. These online portals allow customers to make informed purchase decisions after conducting an in-depth product comparison in terms of pricing and quality. Few vendors are strengthening their market presence by venturing into the online space along with offering products through conventional retail outlets. Thus, growth in online sales channels will lead to the expansion of the global maternity intimate wear market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for antimicrobial and eco-friendly maternity intimate wear
There has been an increase in popularity for antimicrobial and eco-friendly maternity intimate wear among modern consumers. The use of antimicrobial technology creates a durable defense barrier to fight odor-causing bacteria, mold, and fungus. This further aids in making the product stay fresh for a longer duration and increase the confidence of the wearer. Furthermore, many manufacturers are introducing eco-friendly maternity intimate wear for various stages of motherhood. Companies are using organic cotton, recycled polyamide, and polyester fleece in the multipurpose intimate wear pieces suitable for pregnancy and nursing. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global maternity intimate wear market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading maternity intimate wear manufacturers, that include Belly Bandit, Cake Maternity, Destination Maternity Corp., Hanesbrands Inc., JoJo Maman Bébé, Lamaze International, Mamaway Maternity, Medela AG, Thyme Maternity, and Tytex AS.
Also, the maternity intimate wear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

