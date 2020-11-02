NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software is projected to reach US$89.9 billion by 2025, driven by the importance of maintaining and creating relationships with customers in running successful businesses. Benefits of well implemented CRM include better customer relationships, increased customer loyalty, happy customers are always willing to pay a price premium for superior product experience; customer retention as loyal customers spend over 70% more than new customers; lower customer churn rate; successful brand building and equity; enhanced ability for up-selling and cross-selling; improved revenues, profitability and corporate bottomline. Additionally, in the current competitive market scenario, customer loyalty is hard to gain since competition and rapid commoditization of products and services make switching to other companies easy. This makes CRM even more important in understanding buyer behavior, expectations, and purchase process so as to be able to align the product`s value proposition to the buyers` need. It is important for businesses to align CRM with sales, marketing and customer service (feedback and support) departments. CRM software draws information from myriad departments in a company to provide centralized and holistic information valuable in making quick and informed decisions that improve responsiveness of customer-facing departments.







Among the technologies poised to revolutionize CRM are IoT and blockchain. Convergence of IoT & CRM marks the beginning of the era of integrated IoT wherein enterprises increasingly tie IoT to key digital initiatives. Integrating IoT with enterprise systems, applications, processes and workflows is the foundation to drive efficiency & ROI from IoT investments. Connecting IoT devices to CRM systems can help identify performance glitches in products, setting into motion a new era of proactive customer support. Service ticket, part replacement or field service workers can be scheduled even before customers realize the glitch. For instance, IoT-enabled products can help home appliance manufacturers take proactive customer service decisions. Companies can therefore perform preventive maintenance in advance of routine maintenance which in turn will drive lifetime customer value. Also, services can be delivered promptly in case of failure to ensure that customer gets the maximum value from products purchased. Higher sales and profitability are positive fallouts when IoT data can detect customer dissatisfaction prompting companies to take timely remedial actions such as offer discounts to retain loyalty.



By enabling complete tractability of data, blockchain is also helping revolutionize CRM. The technology enables companies to secure their back-office applications and corporate data in ways hitherto unimagined. Few of the benefits of integrating CRM with blockchain include increased CRM data security; provides better understanding of demand patterns and allows for improvement in resources deployment; better management of customer experiences, an important benefits in a market environment where the only real differentiator of value is customer experience; securely validate customer engagement in rewards programs; effective management of multiple membership programs; loyalty programs can be made more usable and of value to customers; stronger relationship between companies and their customers, among others. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 76.3% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period supported by the changing landscape of consumerism in the country and ensuing emergence of a business culture that is customer-focused.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Evolution of CRM

Types of CRM

Operational CRM

Collaborative CRM

Analytical CRM

Strategic CRM

Deployment Options in CRM

On-Premise CRM

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CRM

Benefits of CRM Strategy

Disadvantages of CRM Implementations

CRM Application in Select End-Use Sectors

CRM Ecosystem

CRM Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain

Strong Customer Relations

CRM Software: The Key Enabler of Efficient CRM Strategy

Customer-Centric Operations Drives Increased Spending on CRM

Software

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for Strong

Future Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Market Share of Major Players in the Global Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Marketing Segment (in %): 2019

Changing Phase of CRM Competitors Landscape

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acoustic L.P. (USA)

Adobe Systems Incorporated (USA)

Concentrix Corporation (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Infor Global Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

NICE Ltd. (Israel)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Pegasystems, Inc. (USA)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute Inc. (USA)

SugarCRM (USA)

The Sage Group Plc (UK)

Verint Systems, Inc. (USA)

Zendesk, Inc. (USA)

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Traditional CRM Software Gives Way to New Age Software Solutions

CRM Trends Set to Drive Innovations in the CRM Software Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Advancements in Process Automation

Data Integration

Blockchain

Internet of Things (IoT)

Hyper Individualization

AI and Machine Learning Poised to Transform CRM Software

Marketspace

IoT & Blockchain, the Two Key Game Changer Technologies for CRM

Growing Role of Big Data in CRM

Social CRM: The Next Sought After Functionality in CRM Software

Market

Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users

Compared to Total Population for 2019

Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Mobile CRM Continues to Gain Momentum

Rising Adoption of Mobile Devices and Developments in Mobile

Internet Fuels Take Mobile CRM Software Market

Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-

2022

Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million

Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Customer Service and Support Continues to Lead the Global CRM

Software Market

Rising Significance of Customer Experience for Businesses: % of

Businesses Prioritizing Customer Experience

Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software

Email Marketing Emerges as a Preferred Marketing Tool: % of

Companies Looking to Increase Spending on Marketing Programs

Cloud Technology Optimally Positioned to Deliver CRM Software

On-Demand

Cloud-based SaaS CRM: Playing a Vital Part in Enabling Low-Cost

CRM Strategy

CRM Technology Advancements Present Tremendous Potential to

Improve Business Operations

Sales Force Automation Software: The Traditional Revenue

Contributor

Rising Prominence of CRM Software for E-Commerce Businesses

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Top CRM Software for E-Commerce Sector: 2018

CRM Software Gains Prominence in Life Sciences Sector

Pharmaceutical CRM: Increasing Number of Pharma Companies Drive

Growth

Healthcare CRM Market Poised for Growth

SMEs: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster for SaaS CRM

CRM Outsourcing Essential for Large-Scale Client Management Needs

CRM Analytics Help Organizations Make Faster Decisions

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize CRM Adoption

Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration

Retail Sector Drives Significant Gains in the CRM Market

Key Issues & Challenges Confronting CRM Software Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for SMEs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Large Enterprises

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for On Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for On Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for On Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Sales by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Sales by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Sales by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Marketing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Marketing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Marketing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer Service

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Customer Service by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer Service by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Social Networking

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Social Networking by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Social Networking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Supply Chain by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Supply Chain by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Supply Chain by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Distribution by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Distribution by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Distribution by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Mobile CRM Continues to Make Healthy Gains

US Real Estate Enterprises Prefer CRM

CRM Software Comes Handy to Treatment Centers

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size -

SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud

and On Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud and On Premise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Cloud and On Premise for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales,

Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking,

Supply Chain, Distribution and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales, Marketing,

Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply

Chain, Distribution and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer

Service, Social Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size -

SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud

and On Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud and On Premise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Cloud and On Premise for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales,

Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking,

Supply Chain, Distribution and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales, Marketing,

Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply

Chain, Distribution and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer

Service, Social Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size -

SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud

and On Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud and On Premise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Cloud and On Premise for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales,

Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking,

Supply Chain, Distribution and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales, Marketing,

Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply

Chain, Distribution and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer

Service, Social Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size -

SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud

and On Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud and On Premise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Cloud and On Premise for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales,

Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking,

Supply Chain, Distribution and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: China Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales, Marketing,

Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply

Chain, Distribution and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer

Service, Social Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size -

SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud

and On Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud and On Premise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Cloud and On Premise for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales,

Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking,

Supply Chain, Distribution and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales, Marketing,

Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply

Chain, Distribution and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer

Service, Social Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size -

SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud

and On Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud and On Premise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Cloud and On Premise for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales,

Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking,

Supply Chain, Distribution and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 95: France Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales, Marketing,

Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply

Chain, Distribution and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer

Service, Social Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size -

SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud

and On Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud and On Premise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On Premise

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales,

Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking,

Supply Chain, Distribution and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales, Marketing,

Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply

Chain, Distribution and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales, Marketing,

Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply

Chain, Distribution and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size -

SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud

and On Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Customer Relationship

Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud and On Premise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



