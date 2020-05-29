The Global Marine Electronics Market is expected to grow by $ 927.70 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Marine Electronics Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the marine electronics market and it is poised to grow by $ 927.70 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in seaborne trade, growing focus on improving marine transportation safety and increase in adoption of GPS systems. In addition, the rise in seaborne trade is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The marine electronics market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes

The marine electronics market is segmented as below:



By Product

• Sonar systems

• Radars

• GPS tracking devices



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the developments in SAS technology as one of the prime reasons driving the marine electronics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of passive radars and increasing deployment of UUVs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



• Marine electronics market sizing

• Marine electronics market forecast

• Marine electronics market industry analysis"



