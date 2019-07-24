+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
The global manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market: About this market

Manufacturing operations management (MOM) software is a holistic solution that offers complete visibility of manufacturing process to end-users for steadily improving manufacturing operations performance and output. This manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market analysis considers sales from automotive, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of manufacturing operations management (MOM) software in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the automotive segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as extensive digitalization across verticals to increase the efficiency of the manufacturing process will play a significant role in the automotive segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market report also looks at factors such as the need for operational efficiency to improve quality of manufacturing process, the digital transformation of the manufacturing process, and real-time operational visibility. However, lack of skill and expertise, data security issues and privacy threats, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the manufacturing operations management (MOM) software industry over the forecast period.

Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market: Overview

Need for operational efficiency to improve the quality of the manufacturing process

MOM software optimizes the performance of assets and equipment and improves the execution of manufacturing processes and operations to drive profitability, improve product quality, and ensure regulatory compliances. This demand for increased need for operational efficiency will lead to the expansion of the global manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

Industrial automation with robots

Increasing investments in industrial automation are driving the industrial robotics market. The robots have helped in reducing downtime and can complete heavy jobs. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading manufacturing operations management (MOM) software companies, that include ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corp., and Siemens AG.

Also, the manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

