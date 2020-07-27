+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
The Global Luxury Handbags Market is expected to grow by $ 0.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Luxury Handbags Market 2020-2024 
The analyst has been monitoring the luxury handbags market and it is poised to grow by $ 0.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on luxury handbags market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the design and material innovation leading to product premiumization and high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decision.
The luxury handbags market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.

The luxury handbags market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Geographic Landscapes
Europe
North America
• APAC
• MEA
South America

This study identifies the increased expenses by international tourists as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury handbags market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our luxury handbags market covers the following areas:
• Luxury handbags market sizing
• Luxury handbags market forecast
• Luxury handbags market industry analysis

