31.12.2019 18:15:00

The global low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market: About this market
This low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market analysis considers sales from electric scooters and electric motorcycles. Our study also finds the sales of low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the electric scooters segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the launch of high-performance electric scooters will play a significant role in the electric scooters segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market report looks at factors such as declining cost of Li-ion batteries, continuous improvements in electric motorcycles and scooters, and government subsidies and incentives for electric vehicles. However, high upfront and maintenance complexities of electric two-wheelers, lack of adequate supporting infrastructure for electric vehicles, and demand for EV batteries with improved efficiency may hamper the growth of the low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835626/?utm_source=PRN

Global Low-powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market: Overview
Declining cost of Li-ion batteries
The battery is one of the key contributors to the overall cost of an electric motorcycle or scooter. The cost of Li-ion batteries has been declining over the years owing to the increasing popularity of electric-powered passenger cars and buses. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring efficient and economic Li-ion batteries to enhance vehicle production efficiency. The adoption of low-cost or economic Li-ion batteries aids in the minimization of the overall production cost incurred in manufacturing low-powered electric motorcycles and scooters. Furthermore, with lowering prices of raw materials such as battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, the prices of Li-ion batteries are further likely to reduce during the forecast period. Thus, the declining cost of Li-ion batteries will lead to the expansion of the global low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Emergence of all-electric off-road motorcycles
Off-road motorcycles or adventure motorcycles have started witnessing significant popularity in recent years. As a result, various prominent motorcycle manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the off-road segment and increasing their offerings by expanding their product portfolios. In addition, rising environmental awareness and governmental push for minimizing CO2 emissions are also likely to impact the electric off-road two-wheeler market segment positively during the forecast period. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter manufacturers, that include Electrotherm Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Niu Technologies, SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd., TACITA Srl, Z Electric Vehicle Corp., Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.
Also, the low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835626/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-low-powered-electric-motorcycle-and-scooter-market-at-a-cagr-of-over-6-during-the-forecast-period-300980101.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.19
EUR/USD – Widerstand geknackt
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Cembra Money Bank hat wohl die Finma im Haus - Cembra mit Stellungnahme - Aktie tiefer
Gold 2019: Handelskonflikt und Rezessionsfurcht erfreuen Gold-Anleger
Die teuersten Konzerne der Welt: Nestlé vom Börsenwert her europaweit an der Spitze
SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Das könnte nächstes Jahr bevorstehen
Bank von Litauen will eigene Krypto-Coins herausbringen
2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
Die besten DAX-Aktien 2019: Diese Gewinne hätten Anleger einstreichen können
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;