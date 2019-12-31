NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Stringent regulations related to the treatment of industrial waste are driving the overall liquid filtration market.



The global liquid filtration market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by various factors, such as stringent regulations related to treatment of municipal and industrial waste, urbanization, and growing industrialization. However, the increasing use of renewable energy sources is expected to restrain the growth of the market.



The polymer segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Polymer is the fastest-growing segment of the liquid filtration market, by fabric material.Polymers have better physical properties compared to other fabric materials.



They also have the strongest resistance against acids and elevated temperatures up to 300°F.



Nonwoven to be the fastest-growing filter media in the liquid filtration market during the forecast period

The liquid filtration industry has been segmented on the basis of type into three categories, namely, woven, nonwoven, and mesh.Nonwoven is the fastest-growing segment among these types.



The nonwoven segment has been further segmented into needle felt, melt blown, and others. In 2018, needle felt filter media accounted for the largest market share owing to its good-strength elongation ratio and permeability characteristics.



The municipal treatment end-user is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The municipal treatment involves the filtration process, where water filters are used to remove the suspended materials and unsettled floc from the water.Increasing global population and urbanization are resulting in high volumes of municipal wastewater.



The regulations for the treatment of effluent water are also becoming stringent with time.



APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing population and urbanization. The increasing developments in the municipal, food & beverage, metal & mining, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries in China, India, Japan, and Australia are providing huge growth opportunities for the liquid filtration market.



The liquid filtration market comprises major players such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet (Finland), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Clear Edge (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Johns Manville (US), Sefar AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), American Fabric Filter (US), Autotech Nonwovens (India), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Donaldson Filtration Solutions (US), Eagle Nonwovens Inc. (US), G. Bopp + Co. AG (Switzerland), GKD (Germany), Kavon Filter Products Co. (US), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Norafin Industries (Germany), Sandler AG (Germany), Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (US), TWE Group (Germany), and Yingkaimo Metal Net Co. (China). The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the liquid filtration market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The market study covers the liquid filtration market and its segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments such as fabric material, filter media, end user, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall liquid filtration market and the sub-segments.The stakeholders will be able to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It will also help stakeholders comprehend the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



