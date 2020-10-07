+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
The Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market is expected to grow by USD 407.60 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market and it is poised to grow by USD 407.60 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of LPG in many applications and lack of infrastructure for the transportation of piped natural gas. In addition, increasing use of LPG in many applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Metal
• Composite

By Geographical Landscapes
• APAC
North America
• MEA
Europe
South America

This study identifies rising subsidies offered by governments to promote LPG use as one of the prime reasons driving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market covers the following areas:
• Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market sizing
• Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market forecast
• Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market industry analysis


